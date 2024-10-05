iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213,119 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $65,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $96.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

