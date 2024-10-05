iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $880,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock opened at $570.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $577.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $556.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.67.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.