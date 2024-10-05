iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 6.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $588,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

