iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Somnio Financial Group LLC

Somnio Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 8.7% of Somnio Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 93,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 58,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,849,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGG opened at $100.62 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

