iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,473,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,290 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $141,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.83. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

