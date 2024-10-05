iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,423,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 35,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 230,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 115,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

