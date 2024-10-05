iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,390,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,878 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $257,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,808,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.