iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870,711 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $328,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $56.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

