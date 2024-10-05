iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.51 and last traded at $63.44. 15,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 31,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $412.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 325.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $12,361,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

