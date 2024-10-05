iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Reduced by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,801,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,919 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $364,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $509,000. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 750,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
