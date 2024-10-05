iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Holdings Lowered by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,062,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,331,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $58.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.15. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $58.85.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

