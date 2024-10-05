IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 124,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 62,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

IT Tech Packaging Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.25 million for the quarter.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Dongfang Paper, Tengsheng Paper, and Baoding Shengde. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies.

