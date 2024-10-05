J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.06.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

JBHT stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.55. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

