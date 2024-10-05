John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and traded as high as $32.88. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 32,141 shares.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
