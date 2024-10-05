Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,048 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDLV. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 583.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IDLV stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $432.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.