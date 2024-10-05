Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,048 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDLV. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 583.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
IDLV stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $432.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $30.83.
About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
