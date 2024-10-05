Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 987.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFZ opened at $40.82 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

