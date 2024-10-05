Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 896 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.98.

GEV opened at $254.64 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $258.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

