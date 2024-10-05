Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NEE opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

