Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 4.7% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $62.26 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

