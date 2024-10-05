Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,714 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 7.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

BNDX stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

