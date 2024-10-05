JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $205.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.32 and its 200-day moving average is $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

