Jupiter Green (LON:JGC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Jupiter Green (LON:JGC – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.73 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 216.50 ($2.90). Jupiter Green shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.90), with a volume of 18,711 shares.

Jupiter Green Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 199.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22,280.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Jupiter Green Company Profile

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

Further Reading

