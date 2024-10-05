KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Shares Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). 2,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 25,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company has a market cap of £3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.88.

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

