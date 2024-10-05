Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $8.03. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 20,412 shares changing hands.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 154.59% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $816.94 million for the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

