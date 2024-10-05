Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Trading Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.94. 179,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 927% from the average session volume of 17,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Kion Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kion Group Ag will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

