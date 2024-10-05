Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

