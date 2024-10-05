LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Shares Up 11.1% – Time to Buy?

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.12. Approximately 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 11.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

