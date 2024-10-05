Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.85. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors, and industrial applications. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell and modal fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, activewear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

