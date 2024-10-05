LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37. LG Display has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). LG Display had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in LG Display by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in LG Display by 20.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 31,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the period.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

