Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $605.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $611.49. The firm has a market cap of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

