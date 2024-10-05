Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Shares Up 13.6% – Here’s What Happened

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 9,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Loncor Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

