London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.92 and last traded at $34.20. 344,684 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 214,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

