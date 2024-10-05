Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $10.75. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 124,416 shares trading hands.
Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 173.33%.
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
