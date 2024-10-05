Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Marin Software stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

