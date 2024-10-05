Marotta Asset Management Acquires Shares of 1,012 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,084 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIG opened at $196.16 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $198.44. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.