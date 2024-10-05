Marotta Asset Management Buys 1,732 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 5.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $27,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 217,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,962,000. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $489,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $197.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $202.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.23 and its 200 day moving average is $188.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

