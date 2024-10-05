Marotta Asset Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $280.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $284.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.