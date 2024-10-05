Marotta Asset Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,093,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $413,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $287,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.65. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

