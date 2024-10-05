Marotta Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

