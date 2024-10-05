Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 104,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $588.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.77.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
