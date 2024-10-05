Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Shares Up 81.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) shot up 81.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.20. 11,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 65,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Medicine Man Technologies Trading Up 81.8 %
About Medicine Man Technologies
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.
