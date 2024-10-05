Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.72. Melco International Development shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.
Melco International Development Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.
Melco International Development Company Profile
Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.
