Merck & Co., Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.66 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.94. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $278.00 billion, a PE ratio of 121.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 157,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 375,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after buying an additional 93,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

