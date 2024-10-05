Meritas Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $167.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average is $168.49. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

