Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MXC stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.53. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

