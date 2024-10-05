MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 9th

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, October 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 8th.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLO opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $98.40.

Institutional Trading of MicroCloud Hologram

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

