Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 782.91 ($10.47) and traded as high as GBX 792.06 ($10.59). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 788 ($10.54), with a volume of 115,742 shares.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £377.77 million, a P/E ratio of 829.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 783.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 779.29.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 842.11%.

About Mid Wynd International Inv Tr

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

