Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $28.60. 16,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 31,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51.

About Mitsui Fudosan

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.