MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Christopher H. B. Mills Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.16), for a total transaction of £1,830,000 ($2,447,833.07).

MJ Gleeson Trading Down 2.7 %

LON GLE opened at GBX 622 ($8.32) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 594.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 554.47. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 381 ($5.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 645 ($8.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £363.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,884.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $4.00. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.60) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MJ Gleeson

About MJ Gleeson

(Get Free Report)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.