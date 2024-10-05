NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and traded as high as $38.00. NASB Financial shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.
NASB Financial Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $280.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.
NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NASB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter.
NASB Financial Dividend Announcement
About NASB Financial
NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.
